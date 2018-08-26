A man is in serious condition and two suspects are at large after police say the victim was shot multiple times early Sunday morning at a motel on the Westside.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the 36-year-old victim was in his motel room with two other men in the 6500 block of Ramona Boulevard when one man pulled out a handgun, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A scuffled ensued over the gun, and the victim was shot multiple times in his legs and lower torso, says JSO.

After hearing gunshots, witnesses said they saw two black men flee the motel on foot. The victim called 911 and was soon rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The victim's identity has not been released, and it remains unclear what motivated the shooting.

JSO is working to recover surveillance video of the incident.

