JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooter is detained after a man was shot and killed in Riverside Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the scene in the 2800 block of College Street at around 6 p.m. Once at the scene, police said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, JSO said.

All parties involved in the shooting have been detained as JSO works to determine what led to the shooting.

There are no outstanding suspects, JSO says.