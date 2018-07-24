A suspect is dead, one person is in custody, and another suspect is on the run after a deputy-involved shooting in Starke Tuesday, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The deceased suspect, 19-year-old Devaughdre' Rogers, was a close friend to BCSO Sheriff Gordon Smith.

"He grew up with my son, my daughter, spent lots of time at my house," Smith said during a press conference. "Fishing, playing ball, a great athlete. It touched home."

Breaking. Bradford Co Sheriff knew suspect in Starke deputy involved shooting. Still looking for a third person that was inside car. There is body and dash camera video that is being reviewed. @FCN2go — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) July 24, 2018

Smith says his undersheriff was Rogers' mentor as a child.

"I don't know what happened in his later teenage years," said Smith. "He has a great mother. I just ... My heart goes out to the family and the people in the community he's touched."

The conflict began Monday night when BCSO says they responded to reports of shots being fired into an occupied residence and unoccupied vehicle in Starke's Lincoln City area. Officers said at least two subjects used a rifle to fire rounds into the bedroom of Adrian Perry, who was not home, suggesting Perry may have been the target.

Deputies stayed at the crime scene until around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bradford County. Sheriffs department says one suspect is dead after a chase through the county.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lJV0mfeMkE — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) July 24, 2018

At 12:21 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from the 4500 block of Southeast 137th Street regarding a shooting at the address from a gray Mercury Marquis.

Deputies said the fatal shooting happened around 1 p.m. after the suspects led them on a chase throughout the county.

The pursuit ended in a grassy area south of Starke's RJE center when Rogers got out of the car with a firearm, BCSO said. Officers fired at Rogers, who was struck by the incoming fire. Rogers was transported to Shands UF, where he died of his injuries.

The car's driver, Jaylon Tyson Hankerson, was taken into custody and a third suspect, who has yet to be identified, fled on foot from the RJE Center.

“we had to go hide because our teacher was crying,” said Andrew Simmons, 5. The shooting happened near kids at the Concerned Parents of Bradford County summer camp. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0ZfuH7TAES — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) July 24, 2018

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified about the incident and will lead the investigation.

His mother Sheneka Thomas describes the moment her son ran into her arms after the shooting happened near the summer camp.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/1pjemO5AuP — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) July 24, 2018

© 2018 WTLV