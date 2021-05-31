Man shot by Jacksonville police Friday dies of injuries

According to JSO records, 37-year-old Arnold Hager's status at the jail is listed as "released," with the reason for release listed as "deceased," as of 3:58 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was first published Friday, May 28.)

The man who was shot by police in Northwest Jacksonville Friday has died from his injuries, according to jail records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday.

According to JSO records, 37-year-old Arnold Frazier Hager's status at the jail is listed as "released," with the reason for release listed as "deceased," as of 3:58 a.m. Monday. Hager was arrested Friday following an exchange of gunfire with JSO, according to investigators.

On Friday, JSO, along with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement went to a trailer in the 7800 block of Jones Road to attempt to arrest Hager, according to JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters. Hager was wanted for eight counts of sexual battery on a child in Maryland, Waters said Friday.

When officers arrived, they used a PA system to order Hager to exit the trailer with his hands up. Hager fired one shot from the trailer in an unknown direction followed by several additional shots, according to JSO.

Hager then exited the trailer with a black semiautomatic handgun in his hand, Waters told First Coast News Friday. That's when FDLE and JSO officers starting firing their weapons, striking Hager several times, Waters said.

Hager was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday. No officers were hurt in the incident.