A man was found shot in the wrist Sunday morning at the Stars Rest Inn in the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the hotel in the 500 block of Lane Avenue South at around 5:13 a.m.

The victim, described as a black male, was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO does not have any suspect information at this time.

© 2018 WTLV