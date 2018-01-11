A man was found shot in the leg in Westside Jacksonville Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was called to the scene in the 3500 block of Lenox Avenue, where the victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org

