JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the stomach in Jacksonville's Southside on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Brackridge Boulevard and West Parr Court. Deputies said the victim called the police himself, however, police have not found evidence that a shooting took place in the area the victim was reportedly struck.

The man was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no suspect description. The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police.