Man shot in stomach, Jacksonville police ask community for information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the 45th & Moncrief area.
Officers arrived to the 1600 block of Brook Forest Drive to find a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital in life threatening condition, according to JSO.
Investigators believe the victim was outside an apartment when he was shot by an unknown suspect. If you have any information, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.