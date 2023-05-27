Police: Man shot in leg after attempted Spring Park robbery

Two men were in the parking lot of an apartment complex when a man wearing a black mask and clothing armed with a handgun reportedly demanded their money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting early on Saturday morning. Police arrived to 2900 Spring Park Road to find a man in his 20's who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was shot once in he leg.

Investigators believe an attempted armed robbery lead to the shooting. Two men were in the parking lot of an apartment complex when a man wearing a black mask and clothing armed with a handgun reportedly demanded their money. The men refused to comply, leading to the suspect leaving on foot. He then began shooting, striking one of the men, police said.

If you have any information, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.