Man shot in Brentwood area

The victim was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers responded to a shooting at the 500 block of West 25th Street on Thursday night around 7 p.m..

Jacksonville police found an adult male who had been shot once they arrived on scene. The victim was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

