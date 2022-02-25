Man shot in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers responded to a shooting at the 500 block of West 25th Street on Thursday night around 7 p.m..
Jacksonville police found an adult male who had been shot once they arrived on scene. The victim was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.