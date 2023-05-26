Police: Man shot in back outside Jacksonville home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 5900 block of Christobel Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the back on Thursday night, according to Jacksonville police. The man was shot outside of a residence in the 45th & Moncrief area of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 5900 block of Christobel Avenue. A man in his 20's was shot in the back before driving away from the scene. The injury is non-life-threatening, according to JSO.

A house was stuck by gunfire, as well. The home where the shooting occurred was not where the victim lived, investigators said.