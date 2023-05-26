Police: Man shot in back outside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the back on Thursday night, according to Jacksonville police. The man was shot outside of a residence in the 45th & Moncrief area of Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 5900 block of Christobel Avenue. A man in his 20's was shot in the back before driving away from the scene. The injury is non-life-threatening, according to JSO.
A house was stuck by gunfire, as well. The home where the shooting occurred was not where the victim lived, investigators said.
The suspected shooter has not been identified at this time, police said.