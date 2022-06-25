Police: Man shot in back at Hillcrest area apartment complex

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a shooting in the Hillcrest area late on Friday night.

When officials arrived at 1200 Labelle Street, they found a victim who had been shot in the back while walking around an apartment complex. The victim did not know who shot him.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office does not have a suspect description, at this time. This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-Tips.