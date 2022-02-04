Man shot by his brother in Jacksonville Heights

He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young-adult man was shot on Saturday night in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of 103rd Street around 8:45 p.m.. Police found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to law enforcement, the shooter and the victim are brothers. The incident was the result of a domestic dispute.

The shooter ran from the scene. He has since been taken into custody by JSO.