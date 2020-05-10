D.C. Police are looking for two suspects after a customer was shot and killed at a Shell gas station on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A Blacksburg, Virginia man with a bright future died at a Northwest gas station early Monday morning and D.C. Police are still searching for two men responsible.

Alexander Nwogu, 23, had just been hired as a tech consultant with a Northern Virginia firm, Ernst and Young, before he was murdered around 1:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue.

"Never had any negativity about him," Nwogu's friend, Will Ventura, said. "Really positive, really hardworking, and caring. And he had such a bright future ahead of him."

Ventura said the two dreamed of opening their own consulting firm together.

Family and friends tell WUSA9's Bruce Leshan that Nwogu was a cum laude graduate of Virginia Tech and graduated just five months ago. Both Nwogu's brother and sister live in Alexandria, and his father is an Army officer in Nigeria.

Police say Nwogu was a customer at the gas station when he was killed, and at this time they have no information to release on a possible motive behind the shooting.

In a news conference on Monday, DC Police said they are looking for two suspects.

"I'm really sorry, surprised and shocked to hear about it," a neighbor, who was one of a few who told WUSA9 they were shocked this happened in such a wealthy part of the city, said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone that provides information for leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.