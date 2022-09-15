Man shoots at 'peeping Tom' he caught looking at daughter through bedroom window

Police say the father is not expected to face any charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A man shot at a peeping Tom he said was staring at his daughter through her bedroom window late Wednesday night on the far northwest side of town.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Seco Creek near Loop 1604.

When officers arrived at the location, they met with a father who said he was forced to shoot at a man that was standing outside of his daughters window.

Police say it all started when the man's daughter caught someone staring at her through her bedroom window, and she immediately left her room and told her dad.

The father went outside and caught the man near his daughters window. He told police that the 'peeper' pulled out a knife and lunged at him.

The father said he pulled out a gun and shot towards the suspect several times. According to police, they didn't find anyone with gunshot wounds.

Eagle assisted in the search from above and couldn't locate anyone.

Police say the father is not expected to face any charges.

Poilice say the man was described as being in his 30s with a beard.

This is a developing story.

