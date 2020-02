JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was seriously injured after a fire broke out inside a Northside home Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire happened in the 10300 block of Elmhurst Drive just before 7:45 p.m. The fire was about just before 8 p.m., fire rescue said.

Red Cross was called for the man and two teens. The man suffered from smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.