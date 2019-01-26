ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has been sentenced to one year after he was caught on surveillance jumping into an alligator exhibit.

Brandon Hatfield, 23, was sentenced on Friday. In November, Hatfield was arrested after he was found blood and his boxers in a woman's yard.

Through surveillance video, police were able to determine that Hatfield was bitten by an alligator he encountered when he broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.

