Man sentenced after woman's body found in house fire in Hogan's Creek, documents show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been sentenced after police say a woman's body was found in a fire at an abandoned multi-unit housing building in the Hogan's Creek area back in May 2020.

William Henry Cone, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for arson and 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents indicate that all sentences will be run concurrently.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 8:25 a.m. the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the unit located at 1023 West 6th Street after reports that it was on fire. Inside the unit, a woman's body was found, according to police.

The woman had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to the area, along with the State Fire Marshall to investigate.

An autopsy was done on the victim and the results revealed the victim had been shot multiple times and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, JSO said.

During the investigation, police identified 29-year-old William Henry Cone as the suspect.