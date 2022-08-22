Man says racial slur prompted him to throw first punch during fight at Jacksonville Jaguars game

A man who said he threw the first punch during a fight at the Jaguars game Saturday said the man he hit called him a racial slur.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Players weren't the only ones taking hits during the Jaguars game against the Steelers Saturday.

Millions have watched the viral video on social media of a brawl between fans at Saturday's Jaguar's game against the Steelers.

A man who identified himself on Facebook as the person who took the first shot wrote that a group near him was aggressive and insulting. He says they sat in his seats and bumped into him on purpose throughout the game.

Then, he said, the man in the red shirt in the video called him a racial slur. He also said he just had shoulder surgery.

The video has been watched more than four million times.

“Came to a point where I finally got tired of it, asked him to leave the seat over and over again they all stood up coming towards me the guy in the red that I hit called me an Arab n*****," the man wrote on Facebook.

First Coast News reached out to the man, but didn't hear back.

In a statement, the Jacksonville Jaguars responded saying, “The ongoing investigation of an incident at Saturday’s preseason game, which is conducted by ASM Global, in coordination with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, has the complete support of the Jaguars organization. The Jaguars and our stadium partners remain firmly committed to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for all that visit TIAA Bank Field.”

ASM Global, which overseas stadium security, sent the following statement.

“The safety of all guests, players and staff remains the top priority for all stadium events. ASM Global is working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to identify any/all bad actors involved in the incident. The Jaguars organization has also offered their full support, including access to any of their resources that could aid the investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it's working on getting more information about the incident and will get back to First Coast News.

JSO says "it's aware of the incident that took place at Saturday’s NFL game. Officers observed and responded to the area of a physical altercation between multiple fans. Several fans involved were removed from the game and at least one of those involved was ultimately arrested for multiple charges following the altercation."