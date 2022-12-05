x
Local News

Man rushed to the hospital after Baymeadows Center area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Thursday morning in the Baymeadows Center area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a hotel on Dix Ellis Trail in reference to a shooting. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police are speaking with a person of interest, JSO said during a media briefing. 

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to law enforcement. 

If you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

