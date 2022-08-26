Man rushed into surgery following early morning shooting in Biltmore area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed into surgery after an early morning shooting in North West Jacksonville, officials said.
Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5200 block of Shannon Avenue. They arrived to find a man in his mid-20's who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Investigators determined the victim knocked on the door of a home after the shooting, asking for help. Police have not been able to find a scene or any information about a potential suspect.
This is an active investigation.
If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.