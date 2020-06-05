CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported missing Tuesday.

Frank Alan Brown was last seen Tuesday in the 2300 block of Wallaby Avenue in Middleburg, according to the sheriff's office. Brown is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said Brown was last seen driving a maroon 1980 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, possibly with the tag A22TII.

If you see Brown, the sheriff's office warned to not make contact with him. Instead, call 904-529-5900.