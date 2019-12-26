GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a man last seen at a Green Cove Springs gas station Wednesday.

Mack Peters, 76, was last seen at the Circle K gas station on State Road 16 and Randall Road at 11:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen operating a white 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag Z96DCS.

Peters was wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or call 911.