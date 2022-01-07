Man recovering after early morning shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Police discovered a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg. He told officials he was shot near the intersection of 4th Street and Clark Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to gunfire on the Westside, early on Friday morning. At the same time, officers also responded to a call about a person shot. Investigators determined the incidents were related.

Police went to the 1100 block of Palmetto Street in reference to gunfire around 12:24 a.m.. Simultaneously, officers were investigating a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of Ionia Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect returned and gave himself up to police. The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.