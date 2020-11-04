JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — David Timmer, like millions of Americans, was recently furloughed.

“With all of this time on my hands, I need to do something to give back to my community,” Timmer said.

He organized a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy prepackaged snacks for health care workers at area hospitals. Timmer calls it, “spread snacks, not COVID.”

“What I’m trying to do is support health care workers, from people working in linens, to surgeons, by delivering snacks that are prepackaged to put a smile on their face when sometimes there’s a tear in their eye,” he said.

Timmer knows personally about these health heroes. His wife is a nurse, and his daughter is soon to become one.

“I see how hard they work, the things that they do could involve their health," he said. "The care that they have for everybody that they would give up anything just to take care of a patient.'

Friday, Timmer dropped off the first donation which was 900 packaged snacks to Baptist South. He said he’ll keep up the donations as long as he can.

