Records: Man who entered Murray Hill elementary school with axe in 2022 has died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man shot by police after trying to enter an elementary school with an axe in the Murray Hill area in October 2022 has died, according to court records.

Court records suggest that all charges against 37-year-old Eric David Hurley have been dropped due to the defendant having died. The details of his death remain unknown.

He was charged with grand theft auto in 2018. Hurley entered a guilty plea to the charge in 2020. As part of that plea, he was sentenced to five years probation and made to undergo mental health court.

Since 2021, he’s had to appear in mental health court one to two times a month and has appeared in mental health court more than 40 times total.

Hurley had been on probation for his grand theft auto charge. His probation officially ended October 4 of this year.

It was on Oct. 7 when he attempted to enter the Ruth Upson Elementary school while holding an axe, according to police.

According to an incident report, Hurley tried to enter through multiple doors, and at one point yelled to a staff member "you want to be next?" while wielding the axe. He then followed two women to the Murray Hill Church, at times holding the axe above his head according to the report.

According to police, he did not respond after being told to drop the weapon, and was shot by Duval County School Board Police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later released.