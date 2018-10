The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.

John Carnegie was last seen on Oct. 13 on a public transit bus to Jacksonville.

Carnegie is 42, 6'1" with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have seen Carnegie or know where he might be, please call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or 911.

