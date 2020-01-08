Man missing in Jacksonville's Black Hammock Island area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old David Brown has memory issues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating a missing man with memory issues.

JSO said officers responded Saturday to the area of 16200 Waterville Road where 61-year-old David Brown was reported missing. He was last seen Friday around 6:30 a.m., police said.

The person who reported Brown missing said Brown has been experiencing issues with his memory, and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Police are now try to find him to make sure he is safe.

Brown is described as a white man around 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Police did not know what he was wearing.

Brown is believed to be driving a 2007 white Dodge Ram like the one pictured below, with Florida tag 02GGA, with the back window displaying the words "Texas State Dad."

Anyone who has seen Brown or who has information about where he might be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.