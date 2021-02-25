Man to make appearance in Jacksonville Tuesday on charges related to Capitol riots

Jeffrey Register will make an appearance at the Brian Simpson United States Courthouse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in custody on charges related to the January Capitol riots will make his initial appearance in Jacksonville Tuesday.

Jeffrey Register will make an appearance at the Brian Simpson United States Courthouse located at 300 North Hogan St. at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Joel Toomey.

No additional information was available from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In related news...

The lawyer for a St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is arguing prosecutors want “an unprecedented informational blackout” over records investigators collected to build their case.

“This is not the Soviet Union and the government does not get to control the narrative of what happens in the courtroom,” attorney Marina Medvin argued to a federal judge in Washington weighing the prosecution of John Steven Anderson, 61.

“The weed-like growth of the government’s power over public information is outrageous and un-American and cannot be permitted to continue unchecked.”

Prosecutors asked U.S District Judge Rudolph Contreras last week for an instruction called a “protective order” that would let Anderson and his defense team see investigators’ records but would keep them from circulating information considered “sensitive or highly sensitive.”