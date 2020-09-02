A man was killed and a woman was injured during an early morning crash in the Mill Creek area Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said at 2:20 a.m., they responded to the 1300 block of Mill Creek Road after reports of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, officers found a single-vehicle crash with a man and woman inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

JSO's Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.