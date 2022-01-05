23-year-old man killed in Westside shooting identified by mother

Deon Manick, 23, was shot and killed on Thursday night inside an apartment complex but his body was not discovered until Friday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting victim who was killed on the Westside of Jacksonville on Thursday night has been identified by his family.

Manick's mother, Jessica Chappell, said when she received the news that her son had been shot, she was shocked. She told First Coast News her son was a "respectable young man" who went to his job at Fed-Ex daily.

"I just want to get his face out there so that if anyone has any information on my son, because he was shot to death and left out there murdered, like he was nobody… so I really have to know what happened to my son."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to Riverbank Apartments on Lane Avenue around 10 a.m..

A carpet cleaning company employee found Manick's body and called the police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said several residents at the apartment complex heard gunshots on Thursday night, however, nobody called police.

There were multiple rounds fired and casings found, police say.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.