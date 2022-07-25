Report: Man killed in St. Johns County industrial accident run over by bulldozer, victim identified

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Thursday
More details were released in a fatal industrial accident Thursday in St. Johns County. Police were called to Silverleaf Parkway in St. Augustine just after 9 a.m. for a report of a person who was run over by a bulldozer, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Responding officers arrived to find a rescue crew tending to the victim who was lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing, the report states. The victim was identified as Joshua Longley, 35, the report states.
A witness told investigators Longley was operating a bulldozer when he hit a ditch and was ejected from the machine, according to the report. Longley fell into the ditch and bulldozer continued moving until it crashed into a tree.