Report: Man killed in St. Johns County industrial accident run over by bulldozer, victim identified

Police have identified the person who was killed Thursday in the industrial accident in the Silverleaf area of St. Johns County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Thursday

More details were released in a fatal industrial accident Thursday in St. Johns County. Police were called to Silverleaf Parkway in St. Augustine just after 9 a.m. for a report of a person who was run over by a bulldozer, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Responding officers arrived to find a rescue crew tending to the victim who was lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing, the report states. The victim was identified as Joshua Longley, 35, the report states.