JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., a man in his sixties was was driving a Ford F150 on Pecan Park Road, near Bainbridge Drive.

The man drove across the median and lost control of his car before crashing into a ditch near the roadway.

No other cars were involved in the crash.