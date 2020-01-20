JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A date has been set for the funeral of a man who died after a mobile home collapsed on him in Jacksonville Del Rio neighborhood.

Will Bailey will be buried in his hometown of Jamestown, New York on Thursday, Jan. 23, according to his wife Melanie Bailey on Facebook.

A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lind Funeral Home in Jamestown. A second viewing will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by the funeral service, Melanie Bailey said.

"The dress is casual as Will would have wanted," she said, "and we're sure he'd love to see you wearing your [Buffalo] Bills attire if you have it."

A benefit will be held following the funeral at the Falconer Rod and Gun club in Jamestown, costing $5 per person and free for children ages 12 and under. The benefit includes food, a raffle and auction to raise money for funeral costs.

First responders said Will Bailey was employed with a moving company that was in the process of moving a vacant mobile home to the Northside from Del Rio when it collapsed. Neighbors told First Coast News Will Bailey was working inside the home when it collapsed, trapping him. Bailey was removed from the home and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

