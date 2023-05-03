x
Man killed in early morning shooting on Trout River Boulevard

Officers found a man in his late 30's with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police responded to 3400 Trout River Boulevard around 4 a.m. in reference to a person shot. 

Officers found a man in his late 30's with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A second man was found at the scene with injuries from being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials said three teens walked into a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening stab injuries. Investigators believe they are connected to the initial incident. 

This is a developing story.

