Man killed in early morning shooting on Trout River Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police responded to 3400 Trout River Boulevard around 4 a.m. in reference to a person shot.
Officers found a man in his late 30's with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A second man was found at the scene with injuries from being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said three teens walked into a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening stab injuries. Investigators believe they are connected to the initial incident.
This is a developing story.