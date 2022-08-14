Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area.
Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
No information about a suspect or the victim has been released, at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
This is a developing story.