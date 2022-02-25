Man killed after several heavy pallets were dropped on him in industrial accident at JAXPORT

Officials said the man who was killed has not been identified yet, but they believe he was 18-20-years-old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal industrial accident at a privately leased warehouse on JAXPORT Blount Island, Friday afternoon.

Authorities found a man with a severe headwound at the scene when they arrived. He was pronounced dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials.

While the man has not been identified, law enforcement believes he was around 18-20-years-old.

He was employed by the private company that was leasing the warehouse, not JAXPORT.

The man was working inside a warehouse while a forklift picked up several 500 pound pallets. Multiple pallets fell on the victim and smacked him in the head, according to officials.