A man kidnapped out of Tampa was found handcuffed Tuesday afternoon at a Jacksonville lounge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It all started when JSO responded to 8510 W Lancrest Dr. regarding a kidnapping at around 1:15 p.m.

There, they found a handcuffed man who said he was kidnapped out of Tampa and had been held at the Ice Lounge at 5522 Soutel Drive. The kidnapping was verified by the Tampa Police Department, JSO says.

JSO later surrounded the Ice Lounge and set up a perimeter. JSO said no individuals were found inside the lounge.

The victim was transported to the Homicide Office and was interviewed by detectives.

No further information on the victim or what led to the kidnapping have been released.

