Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition

A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to 1063 Bulkhead Road, Pier #2 regarding a report of man jumping into the river who could not be located.

Officers say they arrived on the scene within two minutes of being dispatched.

Officer Newton was the first to arrive on the scene and was able to locate an unconscious man in the water.

Commander Hines, Sergeant Vineyard, Sergeant Chris Glenn from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Detective Patterson arrived immediately after and begin to assist in the recovery.

A bystander along with Sergeant Chris Glenn jumped into the water to assist in the recovery.

The man was brought to shore where life-saving measures were performed by Green Cove Springs Police Officers, Officer Newton and Sergeant Vineyard until Clay County Fire Rescue resumed medical care. The male was transported to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition.

First Coast News has reached out to the police department to inquire why the man may have jumped in the water.