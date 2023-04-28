Man arrested in Jacksonville in connection to burned body found in Osceola National Forest

Law enforcement officials believe this was a gang-related killing that could be tied to drug activity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in Jacksonville Friday in connection to badly burned body found in the Osceola National Forest earlier this month.

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter announced the arrest of Robert Lee Jackson, 25, during a press conference Friday afternoon. Lee is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Hunter said this is the 'first arrest' in the case, alluding to the fact there may be more forthcoming. Law enforcement officials believe this was a gang-related killing that could be tied to drug activity.

Hunter says Shawn Waldron's body was found bound and tied in the Osceola National Forest on April 11 after a citizen reported it.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Jacksonville to be processed for any additional evidence and to determine cause of death. The victim's phone was located as well as his bicycle.

On April 18, a search warrant was executed at a residence on NE Maxwell Glen where Jackson has lived in the past. Evidence discovered indicated that the home was this was a possible crime scene related to this case.