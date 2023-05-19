Man injured in San Marco area robbery

Two suspects stole several hundred dollars in cash from the victim, according to Jacksonville police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery on Friday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers arrived to the area of 2300 Phillips Highway in reference to a reported robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured man in his 20's. Two suspects stole several hundred dollars in cash from the man, according to JSO.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.