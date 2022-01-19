Man indicted by grand jury for murder of 73-year-old dog sitter in Nassau County

Shawn Whigham had previously done handyman work at the residence where the woman died, officials said.

The man arrested in connection to the death of a 73-year-old dog sitter back in October has been indicted by a grand jury for murder, as well as several other charges.

Shawn Lamont Whigham, 47, was arrested in December 2021 for the alleged killing of Colleen Potts.

A court document says he was indicted on Jan.14 for first-degree murder with firearm, burglary of a dwelling while armed and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.

Whigham had previously done handyman work at the residence where Potts died, officials said.

On Oct. 24, a caller dialed 911 due to the door of the house being open and dogs running around 9 p.m., according to police.

When police arrived, they found the garage door leading into the main part of the home open, along with the inner door to the home, the report says.

During a secondary search of the home, police found a woman later identified as Potts lying face down on the couch in the living room.

Potts was house-sitting for the homeowner, according to a news release from police.