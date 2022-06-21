Man in serious condition after being pinned by runaway Brinks Security truck in Flagler

FHP says two Brinks employees were working on a drive through ATM when one of the employees failed to place the truck into park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after being pinned between a runaway Brinks Security truck and an ATM in Flagler County, according to the Florida highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 3 p.m., a red and black Brinks Security truck was parked in the drive through portion of the Intracoastal Bank, located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.

FHP says two Brinks employees were working on a drive through ATM when one of the employees failed to place the truck into park.

Troopers say, as a result, the truck began to roll forward and slightly to the left.

One of the employees was struck by its front left fender, FHP says. The employee became pinned between the truck and the ATM.

The truck then continued west across the parking lot and crossed over Pine Cone Drive, troopers say. The truck then exited Pine Cone Drive to the west shoulder and the front bumper of the truck struck a tree.