JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 64-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was pinned underneath a car he was working on with his adult son near Mandarin.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Woodlake Apartments in the 9400 block of San Jose Boulevard just before 2 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the victim was working on a Toyota Corolla that was not on jacks when it moved forward, pinning the man underneath.

Traffic homicide is investigating the incident and JSO says it appears to be a "horrible accident."