x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man in Jacksonville hospital after semi-truck rear-ends, wedges under another semi-truck on I-10

The South Florida man is recovering at UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries while the driver of the other semi-truck, suffered no injuries in the collision.
Credit: TEGNA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A South Florida man is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Thursday after being involved in a semi-truck collision off Interstate 10 Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says at 9:07 p.m., an unidentified 35-year-old Clermont, Florida man was stopped in the "gore area" of the eastbound exit ramp from I-10 to State Road 23. FHP also says the 57-year-old South Florida man from Hialeah, was traveling eastbound in the right lane on the interstate, approaching the idle semi-truck. Both men were driving semi-trucks, according to the crash report.

The Clermont man had stopped to inspect his semi-truck for a possible tire issue before the collision and after seeing no problem, the man attempted to pull back into the right eastbound lane on I-10, but failed to see the Hialeah man approaching with his semi-truck, the report states.

The Hialeah man was traveling "at highway speeds," attempted to brake and steered left to avoid the "slower moving" other semi-truck, but was unsuccessful, the report states. The front of the semi-truck driven by the Hialeah man, struck the rear of the other semi-truck and caused heavy damage to both vehicles, the report states. The report further states that on impact, the semi-truck driven by the Hialeah man, became wedged underneath the rear of the other semi-truck and remained there as both vehicles came to rest to block all I-10 eastbound lanes.

The Hialeah man was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries while the Clermont man did not suffer any injuries, the crash report states.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Johnathan Quiles walks in court smiling on day of opening statements in death penalty trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out