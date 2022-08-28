Police: Man in critical condition after North Jacksonville shooting

Officers arrived at 15000 Tisons Bluff Road around 3 a.m. to find a man in his 40's with multiple gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to reports of a person shot inside a home, early on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at 15000 Tisons Bluff Road around 3 a.m. to find a man in his 40's with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. There is no suspect information, at this time.