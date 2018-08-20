The man who authorities say caused a crash that left a Clay County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy fighting for his life tells First Coast News that words can’t convey how badly he feels.

“I honestly really don’t know what to say,” Stephen Schioppa said from his home Monday.

Schioppa said he worked one job as a landscaper Sunday morning and was on his way home when he reached the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road in Orange Park.

“I wish I could take everything back,” Schioppa said. “I wish I didn’t work yesterday, which I usually don’t work on Sundays…I wish…I can’t take nothing back but all I can say is that I’m sorry.”

Schioppa said he never saw Clay County Deputy Ben Zirbel, who was on duty riding his motorcycle on Blanding. Authorities said Schioppa tried to turn left, failing to yield to Deputy Zirbel.

“I’m so sorry, I wish I could take his spot,” Schioppa said. “I got to come home to my family and he didn’t and it’s killing me right now. I haven’t ate, I haven’t slept at all, I just don’t know what to say. I know sorry probably doesn’t help, and it was an accident, I…I don’t know.”

Schioppa pulled over after the crash and remained on scene. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said he was being cooperative.

As of Monday evening, Zirbel remained in critical condition at Orange Park Medical Center.

