The Florida Highway Patrol has identified one of the victims who died in a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Heckscher Drive Tuesday morning.

FHP said the victim, Irin Bennett, 48, was driving in the eastbound lane of Heckscher Drive near Blount Island Boulevard when he entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a SUV around 8:25 a.m. A box truck then rear-ended the SUV.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 1-year-old was in the SUV at the time and transported to the hospital, but received no injuries, according to FHP.

The crash shut down the area of four hours, FHP said. It was also one of the two fatal crashes that happened on Heckscher Drive Tuesday morning.

