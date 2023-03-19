Police: Man harasses, threatens employees at Jacksonville business

The man refused to leave the business and acted aggressively towards employees, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect believed to be connected to harassing and threatening employees at a local business.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a business in the 3000 block of Emerson Street after reports of harassing and threatening phone calls.

After investigating, officers determined that employees had been harassed by an unknown man. He claimed he had been charged incorrectly and told employees he wanted a refund but his information couldn't be verified. The man refused to leave and acted aggressively towards employees, according to JSO. When he did leave, he reportedly started calling the business repeatedly while being verbally abusive and threatening.