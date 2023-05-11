Man pleads guilty to killing woman with hammer in Southside apartment

Officials say Otis Tucker was found carrying the victim’s backpack with a hammer inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of beating a woman with a hammer then strangling her to death on Jacksonville's Southside pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence during a hearing Thursday.

Otis Tucker, 35, faces life behind bars for the crime. He will be sentenced the week of July 31.

The State Attorney's Office says on Nov. 1, 2022, Tucker and the victim were inside an apartment Tucker shared with a roommate in the 8000 block of Southside Boulevard

When Tucker’s roommate arrived home, she found the door chained shut and the home completely dark, officials say. Tucker eventually let her in.

However, once inside, officials say she noticed Tucker and areas of the apartment were covered in blood. She attempted to call 911, but Tucker reportedly grabbed her phone, forcefully pushed her out of her apartment, then fled out a back door.

Members of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived after receiving several 911 calls, talked with the roommate, and reported seeing obvious signs of a violent struggle in the home. Police say they eventually found the dead victim inside and noted that they had suffered blunt force trauma and was strangled with an electrical cord.

Officials say Tucker was found later that day with the victim’s backpack and a hammer (the weapon he used in the crime).

After being detained, Tucker was interviewed. During the interview, detectives told him they were going to collect fingernail samples. Upon being told this, he poured soda on his hands.